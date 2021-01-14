North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 460.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.50% of ARC Document Solutions worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 227,364 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $237,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,667.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,374 shares of company stock worth $473,657. Corporate insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

