North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $61,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.20.

