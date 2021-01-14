Northern Dynasty Minerals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,568 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 7,855 call options.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,305,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,612,109. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,591,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,536 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 470,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 580,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 371,877 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

