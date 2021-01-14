Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after acquiring an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.89 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $415.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

