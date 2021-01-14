Norway Savings Bank Buys 1,705 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $26.58 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

