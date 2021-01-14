Norway Savings Bank Buys Shares of 18 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,914.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,182.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,864.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

