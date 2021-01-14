Norway Savings Bank Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

