Norway Savings Bank Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.98. 7,116,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,486. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $100.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.