Norway Savings Bank Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,583,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. 317,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

