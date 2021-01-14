Norway Savings Bank Invests $92,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $69,483,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,591,444.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $252.22 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.18 and a 200 day moving average of $237.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

