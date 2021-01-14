Norway Savings Bank Purchases 5,607 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $55.12. 3,294,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.