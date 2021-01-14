NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 242101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.29.

Get NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 90,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.64, for a total transaction of C$1,139,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,496.32. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 54,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.77, for a total transaction of C$803,857.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,776,035.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,605.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.