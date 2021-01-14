NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.97

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 33997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 179.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 189,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

