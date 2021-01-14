NuShares (NSR) One Day Volume Tops $2,400.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, NuShares has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $2,400.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007625 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,289,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,188,579 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.