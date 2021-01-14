Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 80.8% in December

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NUW opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 30.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

