Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 632.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 126,962 shares during the period.

NYSE:JCE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 115,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,520. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

