Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 138.8% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 1,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.