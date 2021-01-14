Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Up 85.1% in December

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JRO opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 179.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 787,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,312,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

