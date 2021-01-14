Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE NMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.