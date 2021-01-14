Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Up 379.9% in December

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 379.9% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 21.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,631,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after buying an additional 634,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 209,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 143,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period.

NSL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 1,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,956. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

