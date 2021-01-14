NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $1.20 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

