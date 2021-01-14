NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,253 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,178,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,490,000 after buying an additional 592,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,828,000 after buying an additional 822,817 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after buying an additional 1,353,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,376,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,330,000 after buying an additional 515,149 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,041.17 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

