NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in BlackRock by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $779.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

