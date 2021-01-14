NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 793 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $58,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of State Street by 345.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 493,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,968,000 after purchasing an additional 482,997 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

NYSE STT opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.