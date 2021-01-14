NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 8,593 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Evergy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Evergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

