NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $136.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. NV5 Global traded as high as $94.27 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 73 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.87.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEE. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,460 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 344,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

