NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after buying an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after buying an additional 212,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $541.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118,228. The firm has a market cap of $335.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

