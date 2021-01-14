O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the December 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OIIM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $9.06 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

