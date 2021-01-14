OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.98.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

