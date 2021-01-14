Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 12.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.50. 89,448,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 56,548,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

