Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 12.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares shot up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.50. 89,448,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 56,548,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.80.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $405.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ocugen by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.