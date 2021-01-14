Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $214.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $187.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

