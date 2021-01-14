Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $214.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $187.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.14.
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
