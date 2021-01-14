OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) will post sales of $1.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year sales of $1.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.97 million, with estimates ranging from $6.01 million to $8.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoCyte.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

OncoCyte stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 193,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.