OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) will post sales of $1.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year sales of $1.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.97 million, with estimates ranging from $6.01 million to $8.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoCyte.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.
OncoCyte stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.51.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 193,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares in the last quarter.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.
