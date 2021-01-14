OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,899 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $134.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

