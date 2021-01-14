OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

XOM opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.