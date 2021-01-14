OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after acquiring an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after buying an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,249,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after buying an additional 2,047,356 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Shares of TD opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.07.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.