OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 118,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.42. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

