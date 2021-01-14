OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,576 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

