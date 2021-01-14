OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.