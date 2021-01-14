OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 782 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Yandex by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $68.99 on Thursday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.91, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

