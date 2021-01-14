OneRoot Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.46 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

