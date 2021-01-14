Oppenheimer Comments on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.01 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $128.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after buying an additional 411,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

