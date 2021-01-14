Oppenheimer Weighs in on EnerSys’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.14.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.90. 1,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,296. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $92.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 44.2% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

