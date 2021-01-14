OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.61. OptimumBank shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.

In related news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

