Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Oracle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. 7,991,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

