Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €13.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.51 ($15.89).

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) stock opened at €10.18 ($11.97) on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.91.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

