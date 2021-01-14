Orbitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $590,359.67 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $590,359.67 and $13.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,732.62 or 0.99924152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00338484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015843 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.85 or 0.00542850 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00145300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002087 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00027947 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.