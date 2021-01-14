OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.43.

Get OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) stock opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a market cap of C$489.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$4.74.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.72 million. On average, analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.