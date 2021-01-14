Organogenesis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,784 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 55,580% compared to the average daily volume of 5 call options.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $203,614.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 64,493 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 114,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.33. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

