Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.06. 327,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 376,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

